Isolated Place Order

symbol String Yes Trading pairs, BTCUSDT

orderType String Yes Order type

limit

market

price String No Price

loanType String Yes Margin order model

normal: Normal order

autoLoan: auto-borrow order

autoRepay: auto-repay order

autoLoanAndRepay: auto-borrow and auto-repay order

force String Yes Order strategy

GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled

Post only

FOK: Fill or kill

IOC: Immediate or cancel

baseSize String No Limit and Market sell are required. Sell orders represent the number of baseCoins (left coin).

quoteSize String No market buy is required, the buy order represents the number of quote coins (right coin).

clientOid String No Customized ID