Isolated Place Order
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/place-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \' { "symbol": "ETHUSDT", "side": "buy", "price":"1796.5", "orderType": "limit", "force": "gtc", "baseSize":"0.1", "loanType":"normal"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, BTCUSDT
|orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
limit
market
|price
|String
|No
|Price
|loanType
|String
|Yes
|Margin order model
normal: Normal order
autoLoan: auto-borrow order
autoRepay: auto-repay order
autoLoanAndRepay: auto-borrow and auto-repay order
|force
|String
|Yes
|Order strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
|baseSize
|String
|No
|Limit and Market sell are required. Sell orders represent the number of baseCoins (left coin).
|quoteSize
|String
|No
|market buy is required, the buy order represents the number of quote coins (right coin).
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customized ID
|side
|String
|Yes
|Direction
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695621004679,
"data": {
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customized ID