Get Isolated Repayment History

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/repay-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/repay-history?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1695336324000"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, BTCUSDT
repayIdStringNoRepayment ID
coinStringNoCoin
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamps
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest repayId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the repayId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695624627000,
  "data": {
    "resultList": [
      {
        "repayId": "1",
        "coin": "BTC",
        "repayAmount": "1",
        "repayType": "manual_repay",
        "repayInterest": "0.01",
        "repayPrincipal": "0.99",
        "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
        "cTime": "1695624616058",
        "uTime": "1695624616058"
      }
    ],
    "maxId": "1",
    "minId": "1"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultListListList
> symbolStringTrading pair
> repayIdStringID
> coinStringCoin
> repayPrincipalStringRepayment principal
> repayAmountStringTotal repayment
> repayInterestStringRepayment interest
> repayTypeStringRepayment type
auto-repay: Automatic repayment
manual-repay: Manual repayment
liq-repay: Liquidation repayment
force-repay: Forced repayment
> cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
> uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp
maxIdStringMax ID of current search result
minIdStringMin ID of current search result, use: idLessThan=minId in the next query