Get Isolated Max Transferable

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Get Isolated Max Transferable Amount

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/max-transfer-out-amount
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/max-transfer-out-amount?symbol=BTCUSDT" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695618856403,
  "data": {
    "baseCoin": "BTC",
    "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
    "baseCoinMaxTransferOutAmount": "199999",
    "quoteCoin": "USDT",
    "quoteCoinMaxTransferOutAmount": "1000000"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair
baseCoinStringLeft coin
quoteCoinStringRight coin
baseCoinMaxTransferOutAmountStringMaximum transferable amount for base coin
quoteCoinMaxTransferOutAmountStringMaximum transferable amount for quote coin