Get Isolated Max Transferable
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Get Isolated Max Transferable Amount
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/max-transfer-out-amount
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/max-transfer-out-amount?symbol=BTCUSDT" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695618856403,
"data": {
"baseCoin": "BTC",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"baseCoinMaxTransferOutAmount": "199999",
"quoteCoin": "USDT",
"quoteCoinMaxTransferOutAmount": "1000000"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|baseCoin
|String
|Left coin
|quoteCoin
|String
|Right coin
|baseCoinMaxTransferOutAmount
|String
|Maximum transferable amount for base coin
|quoteCoinMaxTransferOutAmount
|String
|Maximum transferable amount for quote coin