Isolated Flash Repay
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/flash-repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/flash-repay" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbolList": ["ETHUSDT"]}"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbolList
|List
|No
|Trading pair array under isolated mode
If it is not filled, all trading pair will be confirmed by default.
Up to 100 trading pairs in one request
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695619576187,
"data": [
{
"repayId": "3423423",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"result": "success"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|repayId
|String
|Repayment id
|symbol
|String
|Spot margin trading pairs
|result
|String
|success Repayment request successful
failure Failure to repay