Isolated Flash Repay

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/flash-repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/flash-repay" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \   
   -d \'{"symbolList": ["ETHUSDT"]}"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolListListNoTrading pair array under isolated mode
If it is not filled, all trading pair will be confirmed by default.
Up to 100 trading pairs in one request
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695619576187,
  "data": [
    {
      "repayId": "3423423",
      "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
      "result": "success"
    }
  ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
repayIdStringRepayment id
symbolStringSpot margin trading pairs
resultStringsuccess Repayment request successful
failure Failure to repay