Get Isolated Interest Rate and Max Borrowable

symbol String Trading pair

baseCoin String Base currency

leverage String Leverage: default: 10

baseTransferable Boolean Is the base currency transferable?

true: Transferable

false: Not transferable

baseBorrowable Boolean Whether or not the base currency can be borrowed?

true: Borrowable

false: Not borrowable

baseDailyInterestRate String Non-VIP daily interest rate of the base currency

baseAnnuallyInterestRate String Non-VIP APR of the base currency

baseMaxBorrowableAmount String Maximum borrow in base currency

baseVipList Array Base currency VIP

> level String VIP level

> limit String VIP limit

> dailyInterestRate String VIP daily interest rate

> annuallyInterestRate String VIP APR

> discountRate String VIP discount: 1 is for 100%, i.e. no discount; 0.97 is for 97% of the original rate

quoteCoin String Quote currency

quoteTransferInAble Boolean Whether the quote currency is transferable

quoteTransferable Boolean Whether the quote currency is borrowable

quoteBorrowable String Non-VIP daily interest rate of the quote currency

quoteAnnuallyInterestRate String Non-VIP APR of the quote currency

quoteMaxBorrowableAmount String Non-VIP maximum borrow in quote currency

quoteList Array Quote currency VIP

> level String VIP level

> limit String VIP limit

> dailyInterestRate String VIP daily interest rate

> annuallyInterestRate String VIP APR