Isolated Borrow
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/borrow
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/borrow?symbol=USDT" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" -d \'{"coin": "USDT","borrowAmount": "1","symbol": "BTCUSDT"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Borrowing trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Borrowing coins, such as BTC
|borrowAmount
|String
|Yes
|Borrowing amount (up to 8 decimal places)
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1679384491703,
"data": {
"loanId":"123412412452345",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"coin": "USDT",
"borrowAmount": "1.00000000"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|loanId
|String
|Loan ID
|coin
|String
|Borrowing coin
|borrowAmount
|String
|Borrowing amount
|symbol
|String
|Borrowing trading pair