Get Isolated Tier Configuration

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

This interface will determine the user's VIP level based on the User ID sending the request, and then return the tier information based on the VIP level.

GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/tier-data

Request Example curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/tier-data?symbol=BTCUSDT" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json"

Parameter Type Required Description symbol String Yes Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT