Get Isolated Tier Configuration
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
This interface will determine the user's VIP level based on the User ID sending the request, and then return the tier information based on the VIP level.
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/tier-data
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/tier-data?symbol=BTCUSDT" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1694583297872,
"data": [
{
"tier": "1",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"leverage": "5",
"baseCoin": "BTC",
"quoteCoin": "USDT",
"baseMaxBorrowableAmount": "0",
"quoteMaxBorrowableAmount": "0",
"maintainMarginRate": "0.1",
"initRate": "0.25"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|tier
|String
|Tier
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|leverage
|String
|Effective leverage, global default: 10x
|baseCoin
|String
|Base currency
|quoteCoin
|String
|Quote currency
|baseMaxBorrowableAmount
|String
|Maximum borrow in base currency
|quoteMaxBorrowableAmount
|String
|Maximum borrow in quote currency
|maintainMarginRate
|String
|Maintenance margin rate
|initRate
|String
|Initial margin rate