Get Isolated Tier Configuration

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

This interface will determine the user's VIP level based on the User ID sending the request, and then return the tier information based on the VIP level.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/tier-data
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/tier-data?symbol=BTCUSDT"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1694583297872,
  "data": [
    {
      "tier": "1",
      "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
      "leverage": "5",
      "baseCoin": "BTC",
      "quoteCoin": "USDT",
      "baseMaxBorrowableAmount": "0",
      "quoteMaxBorrowableAmount": "0",
      "maintainMarginRate": "0.1",
      "initRate": "0.25"
    }
  ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
tierStringTier
symbolStringTrading pair
leverageStringEffective leverage, global default: 10x
baseCoinStringBase currency
quoteCoinStringQuote currency
baseMaxBorrowableAmountStringMaximum borrow in base currency
quoteMaxBorrowableAmountStringMaximum borrow in quote currency
maintainMarginRateStringMaintenance margin rate
initRateStringInitial margin rate