Isolated-Margin Account Channel

Push Data

{

"action" : "snapshot" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "MARGIN" ,

"channel" : "account-isolated" ,

"coin" : "default"

} ,

"data" : [

{

"uTime" : "1695881380876" ,

"id" : "1" ,

"coin" : "USDT" ,

"symbol" : "BTCUSDT" ,

"available" : "989.4502207" ,

"borrow" : "0" ,

"frozen" : "0" ,

"interest" : "0" ,

"coupon" : "0"

} ,

{

"uTime" : "1695881380876" ,

"id" : "1000000002" ,

"coin" : "BTC" ,

"symbol" : "BTCUSDT" ,

"available" : "0.00039814" ,

"borrow" : "0" ,

"frozen" : "0" ,

"interest" : "0" ,

"coupon" : "0"

} ,

{

"uTime" : "1695881380876" ,

"id" : "1000000001" ,

"coin" : "USDT" ,

"symbol" : "ETHUSDT" ,

"available" : "9607383.17171658" ,

"borrow" : "0" ,

"frozen" : "0" ,

"interest" : "0" ,

"coupon" : "0"

} ,

{

"uTime" : "1695881380876" ,

"id" : "1000000000" ,

"coin" : "ETH" ,

"symbol" : "ETHUSDT" ,

"available" : "2.5574646" ,

"borrow" : "0" ,

"frozen" : "0" ,

"interest" : "0" ,

"coupon" : "0"

}

] ,

"ts" : 1695881380876

}

