Isolated-Margin Account Channel

Description

Request Example
{
    "args":[
        {
            "channel":"account-isolated",
            "coin":"default",
            "instType":"MARGIN"
        }
    ],
    "op":"subscribe"
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation
subscribe Subscribe
unsubscribe Unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringYesChannel name
> coinStringYesProduct ID
Response Example
{
    "event":"subscribe",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"MARGIN",
        "channel":"account-isolated",
        "coin":"default"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringYes
Event
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> coinStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
  "action":"snapshot",
  "arg":{
    "instType":"MARGIN",
    "channel":"account-isolated",
    "coin":"default"
  },
  "data":[
    {
      "uTime":"1695881380876",
      "id":"1",
      "coin":"USDT",
      "symbol":"BTCUSDT",
      "available":"989.4502207",
      "borrow":"0",
      "frozen":"0",
      "interest":"0",
      "coupon":"0"
    },
    {
      "uTime":"1695881380876",
      "id":"1000000002",
      "coin":"BTC",
      "symbol":"BTCUSDT",
      "available":"0.00039814",
      "borrow":"0",
      "frozen":"0",
      "interest":"0",
      "coupon":"0"
    },
    {
      "uTime":"1695881380876",
      "id":"1000000001",
      "coin":"USDT",
      "symbol":"ETHUSDT",
      "available":"9607383.17171658",
      "borrow":"0",
      "frozen":"0",
      "interest":"0",
      "coupon":"0"
    },
    {
      "uTime":"1695881380876",
      "id":"1000000000",
      "coin":"ETH",
      "symbol":"ETHUSDT",
      "available":"2.5574646",
      "borrow":"0",
      "frozen":"0",
      "interest":"0",
      "coupon":"0"
    }
  ],
  "ts":1695881380876
}

Push Data Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectSuccessful channel subscriptions
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> coinStringProduct ID
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataList<Object>Subscribed data
> availableStringAvailable amount
> borrowStringBorrow amount
> symbolStringTrading pair
> coinStringCoin
> frozenStringAmount frozen
> idStringNo.
> interestStringInterest
> uTimeStringUpdated time, ms
> couponStringCoupon