Get Isolated Account Asset
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Getting account asset
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/assets?symbol=BTCUSDT" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1694588056713,
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"coin": "BTC",
"totalAmount": "19876.1798394",
"available": "19876.1798394",
"frozen": "0",
"borrow": "0",
"interest": "0",
"net": "19876.1798394",
"coupon": "0",
"cTime": "1692085312298",
"uTime": "1694569802151"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|coin
|String
|Token name
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|totalAmount
|String
|Total amount
|available
|String
|Available amount
|frozen
|String
|Assets frozen
|borrow
|String
|Borrow
|interest
|String
|Interest, Interest-only payments with a minimum payment of interest.
|net
|String
|Net assets = available + frozen − borrow − interest. Liquidation is triggered when the risk ratio is reached 1.
|coupon
|String
|Trading bonus
|cTime
|String
|Creation time
|uTime
|String
|Update time