Get Isolated Account Asset

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Getting account asset

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/assets?symbol=BTCUSDT" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1694588056713,
  "data": [
    {
      "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
      "coin": "BTC",
      "totalAmount": "19876.1798394",
      "available": "19876.1798394",
      "frozen": "0",
      "borrow": "0",
      "interest": "0",
      "net": "19876.1798394",
      "coupon": "0",
      "cTime": "1692085312298",
      "uTime": "1694569802151"
    }
  ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
coinStringToken name
symbolStringTrading pair name
totalAmountStringTotal amount
availableStringAvailable amount
frozenStringAssets frozen
borrowStringBorrow
interestStringInterest, Interest-only payments with a minimum payment of interest.
netStringNet assets = available + frozen borrow interest. Liquidation is triggered when the risk ratio is reached 1.
couponStringTrading bonus
cTimeStringCreation time
uTimeStringUpdate time