Isolated Repay
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/repay" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" -d \'{"coin": "USDT","repayAmount": "1","symbol":"BTCUSDT"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|repayAmount
|String
|Yes
|Number of repayments, up to 8 decimal places
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Repayment coin
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Repayment trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1694588859956,
"data": {
"remainDebtAmount": "0",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"repayId":"1234234234234",
"coin": "USDT",
"repayAmount": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|remainDebtAmount
|String
|Remaining borrowings
|repayId
|String
|Repayment ID
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|coin
|String
|Coin
|repayAmount
|String
|Repayment amount