Skip to main content

Isolated Repay

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/repay" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"  -d \'{"coin": "USDT","repayAmount": "1","symbol":"BTCUSDT"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
repayAmountStringYesNumber of repayments, up to 8 decimal places
coinStringYesRepayment coin
symbolStringYesRepayment trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
clientOidStringNoClient customized ID
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1694588859956,
  "data": {
    "remainDebtAmount": "0",
    "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
    "repayId":"1234234234234",
    "coin": "USDT",
    "repayAmount": "1"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
remainDebtAmountStringRemaining borrowings
repayIdStringRepayment ID
symbolStringTrading pair
coinStringCoin
repayAmountStringRepayment amount