Get Isolated Max Borrowable
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/max-borrowable-amount
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/max-borrowable-amount?symbol=BTCUSDT" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695636742119,
"data": {
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"baseCoin": "ETH",
"baseCoinMaxBorrowAmount": "10.1401916",
"quoteCoin": "USDT",
"quoteCoinMaxBorrowAmount": "3976070.21616"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|baseCoin
|String
|Left coin
|baseCoinMaxBorrowAmount
|String
|Maximum borrow amount of left coins (amount changes in real time)
|quoteCoin
|String
|Right coin
|quoteCoinMaxBorrowAmount
|String
|Maximum borrow amount of right coins