Get Cross Borrow History

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/borrow-history
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/borrow-history?limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
loanIdStringNoBorrowing ID (exact match of single item)
coinStringNoCoin
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last loanId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695636829522,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "loanId": "1",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "borrowAmount": "12.1",
                "borrowType": "manual_loan",
                "cTime": "1695629859821",
                "uTime": "1695629890839"
            }
        ],
        "maxId": "1",
        "minId": "1"
    }
}

ParameterTypeDescription
loanIdStringID
coinStringBorrowed coin
borrowAmountStringBorrowing amount
borrowTypeStringType of borrowing
auto_loan auto-borrow
manual-loan
cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp