Get Cross Borrow History
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/borrow-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/borrow-history?limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|loanId
|String
|No
|Borrowing ID (exact match of single item)
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last loanId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695636829522,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"loanId": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"borrowAmount": "12.1",
"borrowType": "manual_loan",
"cTime": "1695629859821",
"uTime": "1695629890839"
}
],
"maxId": "1",
"minId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|loanId
|String
|ID
|coin
|String
|Borrowed coin
|borrowAmount
|String
|Borrowing amount
|borrowType
|String
|Type of borrowing
auto_loan auto-borrow
manual-loan
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp