Websocket 模拟盘

Websocket 也支持订阅模拟盘消息

Tickers Channel

当在websocket中订阅消息时, 直接使用模拟币对

订阅消息

{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "SUSDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "ticker",
            "instId": "SBTCSUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

成功订阅返回

{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "SUSDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "ticker",
        "instId": "SBTCSUSDT"
    }
}

推送数据

{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "SUSDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "ticker",
        "instId": "SBTCSUSDT"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "instId": "SBTCSUSDT",
            "last": "27000.5",
            "bidPr": "27000",
            "askPr": "27000.5",
            "bidSz": "2.71",
            "askSz": "8.76",
            "open24h": "27000.5",
            "high24h": "30668.5",
            "low24h": "26999.0",
            "priceChangePercent": "-0.00002",
            "fundingRate": "0.000010",
            "nextFundingTime": 1695722400000,
            "markPrice": "27000.0",
            "indexPrice": "25702.4",
            "quantity": "929.502",
            "baseVolume": "368.900",
            "quoteVolume": "10152429.961",
            "openUtc": "27000.5",
            "symbolType": 1,
            "symbol": "SBTCSUSDT",
            "deliveryPrice": "0",
            "ts": 1695715383021
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695715383039
}