Isolated Batch Orders

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-place-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \   
   -d \'   {    "symbol":"BTCUSDT",    "orderList": [        {    "side": "buy",        "orderType": "market",    "force": "gtc",        "quoteSize":"110",    "loanType":"normal"}    ]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, BTCUSDT
orderListListYesOrder Entries
orderTypeStringYesOrder type
limit
market
priceStringNoPrice
loanTypeStringYesMargin order model
normal: Normal order
autoLoan: auto-borrow order
autoRepay: auto-repay order
autoLoanAndRepay: auto-borrow and auto-repay order
timeInforce
forceStringYesOrder strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
baseSizeStringNoLimit and Market sell are required. Sell orders represent the number of baseCoins (left coin).
quoteSizeStringNomarket buy is required, the buy order represents the number of quote coins (right coin).
clientOidStringNoCustomized ID
sideStringYesDirection
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695621286952,
  "data": {
    "successList": [
      {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "121211212122"
      }
    ],
    "failureList": [
    ]
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
successListArraySuccessful order number
> orderIdStringOrder ID
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
failureListArrayFailed order number
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
> errorMsgStringError information