Get Isolated Orders History
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/history-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/history-orders?startTime=1695336324000&symbol=ETHUSDT" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, BTCUSDT
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|enterPointSource
|String
|No
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest orderId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the orderId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695623642247,
"data": {
"orderList": [
{
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"orderType": "limit",
"enterPointSource": "API",
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122",
"loanType": "normal",
"price": "1410.5",
"side": "buy",
"status": "cancelled",
"baseSize": "0.1",
"quoteSize": "0",
"priceAvg": "0",
"size": "0",
"amount": "0",
"force": "gtc",
"cTime": "1695621699722",
"uTime": "1695621708242"
}
],
"maxId": "1",
"minId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderList
|List
|List
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|> orderId
|String
|Order no.
|> clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|> size
|String
|Filled quantity
|> priceAvg
|String
|Filled price
|> amount
|String
|Filled quantity
|> force
|String
|Order strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
|> price
|String
|Order price
|> enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: WEB client
IOS: IOS client
ANDROID: Andriod client
API: API Client
SYS: system, usually because burst
|> status
|String
|Order status
init: Initialize, insert DB
new: New order, waiting for a match in orderbook
partially_fill: Partially filled
full_fill: All filled
cancelled: the order is cancelled
|> side
|String
|Direction
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
|> baseSize
|String
|Number in base coins
|> quoteSize
|String
|Number in quote currency
|> orderType
|String
|Order type
limit
market
|> cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|> uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp
|> loanType
|String
|Margin order model
normal: Normal order
autoLoan: auto-borrow order
autoRepay: auto-repay order
autoLoanAndRepay: auto-borrow and auto-repay order
|maxId
|String
|Max ID of current search result
|minId
|String
|Min ID of current search result, use:
idLessThan=minId in the next query