Get Isolated Orders History

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/history-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/history-orders?startTime=1695336324000&symbol=ETHUSDT"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, BTCUSDT
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
enterPointSourceStringNoOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
clientOidStringNoClient customized ID
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamps
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest orderId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the orderId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695623642247,
  "data": {
    "orderList": [
      {
        "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
        "orderType": "limit",
        "enterPointSource": "API",
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "121211212122",
        "loanType": "normal",
        "price": "1410.5",
        "side": "buy",
        "status": "cancelled",
        "baseSize": "0.1",
        "quoteSize": "0",
        "priceAvg": "0",
        "size": "0",
        "amount": "0",
        "force": "gtc",
        "cTime": "1695621699722",
        "uTime": "1695621708242"
      }
    ],
    "maxId": "1",
    "minId": "1"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderListListList
> symbolStringTrading pair
> orderIdStringOrder no.
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
> sizeStringFilled quantity
> priceAvgStringFilled price
> amountStringFilled quantity
> forceStringOrder strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
> priceStringOrder price
> enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: WEB client
IOS: IOS client
ANDROID: Andriod client
API: API Client
SYS: system, usually because burst
> statusStringOrder status
init: Initialize, insert DB
new: New order, waiting for a match in orderbook
partially_fill: Partially filled
full_fill: All filled
cancelled: the order is cancelled
> sideStringDirection
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
> baseSizeStringNumber in base coins
> quoteSizeStringNumber in quote currency
> orderTypeStringOrder type
limit
market
> cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
> uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp
> loanTypeStringMargin order model
normal: Normal order
autoLoan: auto-borrow order
autoRepay: auto-repay order
autoLoanAndRepay: auto-borrow and auto-repay order
maxIdStringMax ID of current search result
minIdStringMin ID of current search result, use: idLessThan=minId in the next query