Get Isolated Order Fills
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/fills?symbol=ETHUSDT&startTime=1695336324000" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, BTCUSDT
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Match order ID. A parameter for paging. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest orderId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the orderId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695623797791,
"data": {
"fills": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"tradeId": "121211212122",
"orderType": "limit",
"side": "buy",
"priceAvg": "1721.5",
"size": "0.1",
"amount": "172.15",
"tradeScope": "taker",
"feeDetail": {
"deduction": "no",
"feeCoin": "ETH",
"totalDeductionFee": "0",
"totalFee": "-0.00010000"
},
"cTime": "1695621005237",
"uTime": "1695621006149"
}
],
"minId": "1",
"maxId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|fills
|List
|List
|> orderId
|String
|Order no.
|> tradeId
|String
|Order details ID
|> orderType
|String
|Order type
limit
market
|> size
|String
|Filled quantity
|> priceAvg
|String
|Filled price
|> amount
|String
|Filled quantity
|> side
|String
|Direction
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
|> tradeScope
|String
|Trader tag
taker
maker
|> cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|> uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp
|> feeDetail
|Array
|Transaction fee breakdown
|>> deduction
|Boolean
|Discount or not
|>> feecoinCode
|String
|Transaction fee currency
|>> totalDeductionFee
|String
|Total transaction fee discount
|>> totalFee
|String
|Total transaction fee
|maxId
|String
|Max ID of current search result
|minId
|String
|Min ID of current search result, use:
idLessThan=minId in the next query