Get Isolated Order Fills

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/fills?symbol=ETHUSDT&startTime=1695336324000"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, BTCUSDT
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
idLessThanStringNoMatch order ID. A parameter for paging. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest orderId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the orderId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamps
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695623797791,
  "data": {
    "fills": [
      {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "tradeId": "121211212122",
        "orderType": "limit",
        "side": "buy",
        "priceAvg": "1721.5",
        "size": "0.1",
        "amount": "172.15",
        "tradeScope": "taker",
        "feeDetail": {
          "deduction": "no",
          "feeCoin": "ETH",
          "totalDeductionFee": "0",
          "totalFee": "-0.00010000"
        },
        "cTime": "1695621005237",
        "uTime": "1695621006149"
      }
    ],
    "minId": "1",
    "maxId": "1"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
fillsListList
> orderIdStringOrder no.
> tradeIdStringOrder details ID
> orderTypeStringOrder type
limit
market
> sizeStringFilled quantity
> priceAvgStringFilled price
> amountStringFilled quantity
> sideStringDirection
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
> tradeScopeStringTrader tag
taker
maker
> cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
> uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp
> feeDetailArrayTransaction fee breakdown
>> deductionBooleanDiscount or not
>> feecoinCodeStringTransaction fee currency
>> totalDeductionFeeStringTotal transaction fee discount
>> totalFeeStringTotal transaction fee
maxIdStringMax ID of current search result
minIdStringMin ID of current search result, use: idLessThan=minId in the next query