Skip to main content

Cancel Isolated Orders in Batch

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-cancel-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \   
   -d \'   {    "symbol": "BTCUSDT",    "orderIdList": [{        "orderId":"121211212122",        "clientId":"121211212122"    }    ]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, BTCUSDT
orderIdListListNoOrder ID list
Either orderId or clientOid is required
> orderIdStringNoOrder ID
Either orderId or clientOid
> clientOidStringNoClient customized ID
Either orderId or clientOid
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695622930742,
  "data": {
    "successList": [
      {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "121211212122"
      }
    ],
    "failureList": [
    ]
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
successArraySuccessful order number
> orderIdStringOrder ID
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
failureArrayFailed order number
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
> errorMsgStringError information