Cancel Isolated Orders in Batch
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-cancel-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \' { "symbol": "BTCUSDT", "orderIdList": [{ "orderId":"121211212122", "clientId":"121211212122" } ]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, BTCUSDT
|orderIdList
|List
|No
|Order ID list
Either orderId or clientOid is required
|> orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid
|> clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
Either orderId or clientOid
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695622930742,
"data": {
"successList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
],
"failureList": [
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|success
|Array
|Successful order number
|> orderId
|String
|Order ID
|> clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|failure
|Array
|Failed order number
|> clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|> errorMsg
|String
|Error information