Get Isolated Current Orders
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/open-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/open-orders?symbol=ETHUSDT&startTime=1695336324000" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, BTCUSDT
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries
The default value is 100 entries and the maximum value is 500 entries.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695623147774,
"data": {
"orderList": [
{
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"orderType": "limit",
"enterPointSource": "API",
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122",
"loanType": "normal",
"price": "1410.5",
"side": "buy",
"status": "live",
"baseSize": "0.1",
"quoteSize": "141.05",
"priceAvg": "0",
"size": "0",
"amount": "0",
"force": "gtc",
"cTime": "1695623143333",
"uTime": "1695623143333"
}
],
"maxId": "121211212122",
"minId": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderList
|List
|List
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|> orderId
|String
|Order no.
|> clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|> size
|String
|Filled quantity
|> priceAvg
|String
|Filled price
|> amount
|String
|Filled quantity
|> force
|String
|Order strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
|> price
|String
|Order price
|> enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: WEB client
IOS: IOS client
ANDROID: Andriod client
API: API Client
SYS: system, usually because burst
|> status
|String
|Order status
init: Initialize, insert DB
new: New order, waiting for a match in orderbook
partially_fill: Partially filled
full_fill: All filled
cancelled: the order is cancelled
|> side
|String
|Direction
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
|> baseSize
|String
|Number in base coins
|> quoteSize
|String
|Number in quote currency
|> orderType
|String
|Order type
limit
market
|> cTime
|String
|Creation time
|> uTime
|String
|Updated
|> loanType
|String
|Margin order model
normal: Normal order
autoLoan: auto-borrow order
autoRepay: auto-repay order
autoLoanAndRepay: auto-borrow and auto-repay order
|maxId
|String
|Max ID of current search result
|minId
|String
|Min ID of current search result, use:
idLessThan=minId in the next query