逐仓批量下单
限速规则 5次/1s (UID)
描述
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-place-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-place-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \' { "symbol":"BTCUSDT", "orderList": [ { "side": "buy", "orderType": "market", "force": "gtc", "quoteSize":"110", "loanType":"normal"} ]}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|是
|交易对，如BTCUSDT
|orderList
|List
|是
|订单条目
|orderType
|String
|是
|订单类型
limit 限价
market 市价
|price
|String
|否
|价格
|loanType
|String
|是
|杠杆订单模式
normal 普通下单
autoLoan 自动借款下单
autoRepay 自动还款下单
autoLoanAndRepay 自动借款还款下单
timeInforce
|force
|String
|是
|订单策略
gtc 普通限价单，一直有效直至取消
post_only 只做maker订单
fok 全部成交或立即取消
ioc 立即成交并取消剩余
|baseSize
|String
|否
|limit必填，market sell 必填，卖单代表baseCoin（左币）数量
|quoteSize
|String
|否
|market buy必填，买单代表quote Coin（右币）数量
|clientOid
|String
|否
|自定义ID
|side
|String
|是
|交易方向
sell 卖
buy 买
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695621286952,
"data": {
"successList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
],
"failureList": [
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|successList
|Array
|成功订单数组
|> orderId
|String
|订单ID
|> clientOid
|String
|客户端自定义ID
|failureList
|Array
|失败订单数组
|> clientOid
|String
|客户端自定义ID
|> errorMsg
|String
|错误信息