逐仓批量下单

限速规则 5次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-place-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-place-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \   
   -d \'   {    "symbol":"BTCUSDT",    "orderList": [        {    "side": "buy",        "orderType": "market",    "force": "gtc",        "quoteSize":"110",    "loanType":"normal"}    ]}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对，如BTCUSDT
orderListList订单条目
orderTypeString订单类型
limit 限价
market 市价
priceString价格
loanTypeString杠杆订单模式
normal 普通下单
autoLoan 自动借款下单
autoRepay 自动还款下单
autoLoanAndRepay 自动借款还款下单
timeInforce
forceString订单策略
gtc 普通限价单，一直有效直至取消
post_only 只做maker订单
fok 全部成交或立即取消
ioc 立即成交并取消剩余
baseSizeStringlimit必填，market sell 必填，卖单代表baseCoin（左币）数量
quoteSizeStringmarket buy必填，买单代表quote Coin（右币）数量
clientOidString自定义ID
sideString交易方向
sell 卖
buy 买
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695621286952,
    "data": {
        "successList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "121211212122"
            }
        ],
        "failureList": [
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
successListArray成功订单数组
> orderIdString订单ID
> clientOidString客户端自定义ID
failureListArray失败订单数组
> clientOidString客户端自定义ID
> errorMsgString错误信息