Isolated Cancel Order
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/cancel-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \' { "symbol":"ETHUSDT", "orderId":"121211212122"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, BTCUSDT
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695621708119,
"data": {
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customized ID