Repay
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)
Description
Repay
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/earn/loan/repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/repay" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"orderId":"ETH",
"repayAll":"yes",
"repayUnlock":"yes"
}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Yes
|Order ID
|amount
|String
|No
|When
repayAll=
no: Repay amount
|repayUnlock
|String
|No
|Whether redeem after repay, default:
yes
yes
no
|repayAll
|String
|Yes
|Repay all
yes
no
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1684747525424,
"data": {
"loanCoin": "TRX",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"repayAmount": "1566.23820848",
"payInterest": "0.1185634",
"repayLoanAmount": "1566.22635214",
"repayUnlockAmount": "195"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|loanCoin
|String
|Coin to loan
|pledgeCoin
|String
|Pledge (Collateral) coin
|repayAmount
|String
|Repay amount
|payInterest
|String
|Paid interest
|repayLoanAmount
|String
|Repay loan amount
|repayUnlockAmount
|String
|Pledge (Collateral) redeemed amount