Skip to main content

Repay

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)

Description

Repay

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/earn/loan/repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/repay" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
 -d \'{
    "orderId":"ETH",
    "repayAll":"yes",
    "repayUnlock":"yes"
}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringYesOrder ID
amountStringNoWhen repayAll=no: Repay amount
repayUnlockStringNoWhether redeem after repay, default: yes
yes
no
repayAllStringYesRepay all
yes
no
Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1684747525424,
  "data": {
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "repayAmount": "1566.23820848",
    "payInterest": "0.1185634",
    "repayLoanAmount": "1566.22635214",
    "repayUnlockAmount": "195"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
loanCoinStringCoin to loan
pledgeCoinStringPledge (Collateral) coin
repayAmountStringRepay amount
payInterestStringPaid interest
repayLoanAmountStringRepay loan amount
repayUnlockAmountStringPledge (Collateral) redeemed amount