Get Liquidation Records

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)

Description

Get the list of repay history

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/reduces
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/reduces?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
loanCoinStringNoLoan coin
pledgeCoinStringNoPledge (Collateral) coin
statusStringNoStatus
COMPLETE completed liquidation
WAIT liquidating
startTimeStringYesStart time, ms, only supports querying the data of the past three months
endTimeStringYesEnd time, ms
pageNoStringNoPage No, default 1
pageSizeStringNoPage size, default 10, max 100
Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1684747525424,
  "data": [{
    "orderId": "1",
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "reduceTime": "0.757",
    "pledgeRate": "98.2",
    "pledgePrice": "111.4",
    "status": "COMPLETE",
    "pledgeAmount": "1213.5",
    "reduceFee": "REPAY",
    "residueAmount": "3234.2",
    "runlockAmount": "23",
    "repayLoanAmount": "53.2"
  }, {
    "orderId": "12121212121",
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "reduceTime": "0.757",
    "pledgeRate": "98.2",
    "pledgePrice": "111.4",
    "status": "COMPLETE",
    "pledgeAmount": "1213.5",
    "reduceFee": "REPAY",
    "residueAmount": "3234.2",
    "runlockAmount": "23",
    "repayLoanAmount": "53.2"
  }]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
loanCoinStringLoan coin
pledgeCoinStringPledge (Collateral) coin
reduceTimeStringLiquidated time
pledgeRateStringPledge percentage during liquidation
pledgePriceStringPledge price when Liquidated
statusStringStatus
COMPLETE liquidation completed
WAIT liquidating
pledgeAmountStringLiquidation amount of pledged coin
reduceFeeStringLiquidation fee
residueAmountStringRemaining pledged amount
runlockAmountStringReleased amount of pledged coin
repayLoanAmountStringRepayment amount of the loan