Get Liquidation Records
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)
Description
Get the list of repay history
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/reduces
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/reduces?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|loanCoin
|String
|No
|Loan coin
|pledgeCoin
|String
|No
|Pledge (Collateral) coin
|status
|String
|No
|Status
COMPLETE completed liquidation
WAIT liquidating
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, ms, only supports querying the data of the past three months
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|End time, ms
|pageNo
|String
|No
|Page No, default 1
|pageSize
|String
|No
|Page size, default 10, max 100
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1684747525424,
"data": [{
"orderId": "1",
"loanCoin": "TRX",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"reduceTime": "0.757",
"pledgeRate": "98.2",
"pledgePrice": "111.4",
"status": "COMPLETE",
"pledgeAmount": "1213.5",
"reduceFee": "REPAY",
"residueAmount": "3234.2",
"runlockAmount": "23",
"repayLoanAmount": "53.2"
}, {
"orderId": "12121212121",
"loanCoin": "TRX",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"reduceTime": "0.757",
"pledgeRate": "98.2",
"pledgePrice": "111.4",
"status": "COMPLETE",
"pledgeAmount": "1213.5",
"reduceFee": "REPAY",
"residueAmount": "3234.2",
"runlockAmount": "23",
"repayLoanAmount": "53.2"
}]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|loanCoin
|String
|Loan coin
|pledgeCoin
|String
|Pledge (Collateral) coin
|reduceTime
|String
|Liquidated time
|pledgeRate
|String
|Pledge percentage during liquidation
|pledgePrice
|String
|Pledge price when Liquidated
|status
|String
|Status
COMPLETE liquidation completed
WAIT liquidating
|pledgeAmount
|String
|Liquidation amount of pledged coin
|reduceFee
|String
|Liquidation fee
|residueAmount
|String
|Remaining pledged amount
|runlockAmount
|String
|Released amount of pledged coin
|repayLoanAmount
|String
|Repayment amount of the loan