Get Est. Interest and Borrowable
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (IP)
Description
Get Est. hourly interest rate and Borrowable amount
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/public/hour-interest
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/public/hour-interest?loanCoin=USDT&pledgeCoin=ETH&pledgeAmount=0.2&daily=SEVEN" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|loanCoin
|String
|Yes
|Coin to loan,
BTC
|pledgeCoin
|String
|Yes
|Collateral coin,
ETH
|daily
|String
|Yes
|Mortgage term
SEVEN: 7 days
THIRTY: 30 days
|pledgeAmount
|String
|No
|Pledge amount
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1692433739845,
"data": {
"hourInterest": "0.00133436",
"loanAmount": "216.2654"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|hourInterest
|String
|Estimated interest amount per hour
|loanAmount
|String
|Borrowable amount