Get Est. Interest and Borrowable

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (IP)

Description

Get Est. hourly interest rate and Borrowable amount

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/public/hour-interest
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/public/hour-interest?loanCoin=USDT&pledgeCoin=ETH&pledgeAmount=0.2&daily=SEVEN" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
loanCoinStringYesCoin to loan, BTC
pledgeCoinStringYesCollateral coin, ETH
dailyStringYesMortgage term
SEVEN: 7 days
THIRTY: 30 days
pledgeAmountStringNoPledge amount
Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1692433739845,
  "data": {
    "hourInterest": "0.00133436",
    "loanAmount": "216.2654"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
hourInterestStringEstimated interest amount per hour
loanAmountStringBorrowable amount