Get Pledge Rate History

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)

Description

Get pledge rate history

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/revise-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/revise-history?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
reviseSideStringNoRevise side
down: supplement collateral to turn down
up: withdraw collateral to turn up
pledgeCoinStringNoPledge (Collateral) coin
startTimeStringYesStart time, ms, only supports querying the data of the past three months
endTimeStringYesEnd time, ms
pageNoStringNopageNo default 1
pageSizeStringNopageSize default 10，max 100
Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1692436125845,
  "data": [
    {
      "loanCoin": "ETH",
      "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
      "orderId": "1",
      "reviseTime": "1692436102448",
      "reviseSide": "down",
      "reviseAmount": "10",
      "afterPledgeRate": "64.75",
      "beforePledgeRate": "65"
    }
  ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
loanCoinStringLoan coin
pledgeCoinStringPledge (Collateral) coin
orderIdStringOrder ID
reviseTimeStringAdjust time
reviseSideStringRevise side
down: supplement collateral to turn down
up: withdraw collateral to turn up
reviseAmountStringAdjustment quantity
afterPledgeRateStringPledge Rate Percentage after adjustment
beforePledgeRateStringPledge rate percentage before adjustment