Get Pledge Rate History
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)
Description
Get pledge rate history
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/revise-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/revise-history?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|reviseSide
|String
|No
|Revise side
down: supplement collateral to turn down
up: withdraw collateral to turn up
|pledgeCoin
|String
|No
|Pledge (Collateral) coin
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, ms, only supports querying the data of the past three months
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|End time, ms
|pageNo
|String
|No
|pageNo default 1
|pageSize
|String
|No
|pageSize default 10，max 100
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1692436125845,
"data": [
{
"loanCoin": "ETH",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"orderId": "1",
"reviseTime": "1692436102448",
"reviseSide": "down",
"reviseAmount": "10",
"afterPledgeRate": "64.75",
"beforePledgeRate": "65"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|loanCoin
|String
|Loan coin
|pledgeCoin
|String
|Pledge (Collateral) coin
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|reviseTime
|String
|Adjust time
|reviseSide
|String
|Revise side
down: supplement collateral to turn down
up: withdraw collateral to turn up
|reviseAmount
|String
|Adjustment quantity
|afterPledgeRate
|String
|Pledge Rate Percentage after adjustment
|beforePledgeRate
|String
|Pledge rate percentage before adjustment