Get Debts

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)

Description

Get the list of repay history

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/debts
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/debts?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

N/A

Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1692436610750,
  "data": {
    "pledgeInfos": [
      {
        "coin": "USDT",
        "amount": "28826.61539642",
        "amountUsdt": "28826.61"
      }
    ],
    "loanInfos": [
      {
        "coin": "ETH",
        "amount": "11.00002748",
        "amountUsdt": "18730.85"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
loanInfosStringLoan info
>coinStringCoin
>amountStringAmount
>amountUsdtStringAmount usdt
pledgeInfosStringPledge Info
>coinStringCoin
>amountStringAmount
>amountUsdtStringAmount usdt