Get Debts

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)

Get the list of repay history

GET /api/v2/earn/loan/debts

Request Example curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/debts?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json"

N/A