Get Debts
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)
Description
Get the list of repay history
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/debts
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/debts?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1692436610750,
"data": {
"pledgeInfos": [
{
"coin": "USDT",
"amount": "28826.61539642",
"amountUsdt": "28826.61"
}
],
"loanInfos": [
{
"coin": "ETH",
"amount": "11.00002748",
"amountUsdt": "18730.85"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|loanInfos
|String
|Loan info
|>coin
|String
|Coin
|>amount
|String
|Amount
|>amountUsdt
|String
|Amount usdt
|pledgeInfos
|String
|Pledge Info
|>coin
|String
|Coin
|>amount
|String
|Amount
|>amountUsdt
|String
|Amount usdt