Savings Product List
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)
Description
Get Savings Product List
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/product
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/product?filter=available_and_held" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Coin eg： BTC
|filter
|String
|No
|Filter conditions
available Available for subscription
held Held
available_and_held Available for subscription and held
all Query all Including those that have been removed from the shelves
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696747382760,
"data": [
{
"productId": "12313123",
"coin": "BGB",
"periodType": "flexible",
"period": "",
"apyType": "ladder",
"advanceRedeem": "",
"settleMethod": "",
"apyList": [
{
"rateLevel": "0",
"minStepVal": "0.000000",
"maxStepVal": "200.000000",
"currentApy": "6.00"
},
{
"rateLevel": "1",
"minStepVal": "200.000000",
"maxStepVal": "5000.000000",
"currentApy": "50.00"
}
],
"status": "in_progress",
"productLevel": "normal"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|productId
|String
|Product id
|coin
|String
|Savings subscription coin
|periodType
|String
|Period type
flexible flexible period
fixed fixed period
|period
|String
|Period
flexible This value is not returned
|apyType
|String
|Interest rate type
single single interest rate
ladder ladder income
|advanceRedeem
|String
|Whether early redemption is allowed
Yes allowed
No not allowed
|settleMethod
|String
|Settlement method
daily daily interest and daily settlement
maturity repayment of principal and interest at maturity
|apyList
|List<Object>
|Ladder interest rate information
|> rateLevel
|String
|Rate level
|> minStepVal
|String
|Ladder minimum amount value
|> maxStepVal
|String
|Ladder maximum amount value
|> currentApy
|String
|Current tiered annual interest rate
|status
|String
|Product status
not_started Warming up
in_progress Subscribing
paused Paused
completed Ended
sold_out Sold out
|productLevel
|String
|Product level
beginner beginner product
normal normal product
VIP VIP product