Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)

Description

Get Savings Product List

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/product
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/product?filter=available_and_held" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringYesCoin eg： BTC
filterStringNoFilter conditions
available Available for subscription
held Held
available_and_held Available for subscription and held
all Query all Including those that have been removed from the shelves
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696747382760,
    "data": [
        {
            "productId": "12313123",
            "coin": "BGB",
            "periodType": "flexible",
            "period": "",
            "apyType": "ladder",
            "advanceRedeem": "",
            "settleMethod": "",
            "apyList": [
                {
                    "rateLevel": "0",
                    "minStepVal": "0.000000",
                    "maxStepVal": "200.000000",
                    "currentApy": "6.00"
                },
                {
                    "rateLevel": "1",
                    "minStepVal": "200.000000",
                    "maxStepVal": "5000.000000",
                    "currentApy": "50.00"
                }
            ],
            "status": "in_progress",
            "productLevel": "normal"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
productIdStringProduct id
coinStringSavings subscription coin
periodTypeStringPeriod type
flexible flexible period
fixed fixed period
periodStringPeriod
flexible This value is not returned
apyTypeStringInterest rate type
single single interest rate
ladder ladder income
advanceRedeemStringWhether early redemption is allowed
Yes allowed
No not allowed
settleMethodStringSettlement method
daily daily interest and daily settlement
maturity repayment of principal and interest at maturity
apyListList<Object>Ladder interest rate information
> rateLevelStringRate level
> minStepValStringLadder minimum amount value
> maxStepValStringLadder maximum amount value
> currentApyStringCurrent tiered annual interest rate
statusStringProduct status
not_started Warming up
in_progress Subscribing
paused Paused
completed Ended
sold_out Sold out
productLevelStringProduct level
beginner beginner product
normal normal product
VIP VIP product