Get Currency List

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (IP)

Description

Get loan-able currency list

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/public/coinInfos
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/public/coinInfos" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoCoin, BTC
Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1692433281223,
  "data": {
    "loanInfos": [
      {
        "coin": "USDT",
        "hourRate7D": "0.00000617",
        "rate7D": "0.054",
        "hourRate30D": "0.00000879",
        "rate30D": "0.077",
        "minUsdt": "200",
        "maxUsdt": "1000000",
        "min": "200",
        "max": "1000000"
      }
  ],
  "pledgeInfos": [
    {
      "coin": "MATIC",
      "initRate": "0.6",
      "supRate": "0.75",
      "forceRate": "0.83",
      "minUsdt": "0",
      "maxUsdt": "200000"
    }
  ]
  } 
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
loanInfosStringLoan infos
>coinStringLoan coin
>hourRate7DString7 days fixed rate per hour percentage
>rate7DString7-day fixed rate annualized percentage
>hourRate30DString30-day fixed rate hourly percentage
>rate30DString30-day fixed rate annualized percentage
>minUsdtStringMinimum Borrowable limit usdt
>maxUsdtStringMaximum borrowing limit usdt
>minStringMinimum borrowing limit
>maxStringMaximum borrowing limit
pledgeInfosStringPledge infos
>coinStringPledge coin
>initRateStringInitial pledge rate percentage
>supRateStringPercentage of supplementary guarantee pledge rate
>forceRateStringForced Liquidation Pledge Rate Percentage
>minUsdtStringMinimum pledge limit usdt
>maxUsdtStringMaximum pledge limit usdt