Get Currency List
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (IP)
Description
Get loan-able currency list
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/public/coinInfos
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/public/coinInfos" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin,
BTC
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1692433281223,
"data": {
"loanInfos": [
{
"coin": "USDT",
"hourRate7D": "0.00000617",
"rate7D": "0.054",
"hourRate30D": "0.00000879",
"rate30D": "0.077",
"minUsdt": "200",
"maxUsdt": "1000000",
"min": "200",
"max": "1000000"
}
],
"pledgeInfos": [
{
"coin": "MATIC",
"initRate": "0.6",
"supRate": "0.75",
"forceRate": "0.83",
"minUsdt": "0",
"maxUsdt": "200000"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|loanInfos
|String
|Loan infos
|>coin
|String
|Loan coin
|>hourRate7D
|String
|7 days fixed rate per hour percentage
|>rate7D
|String
|7-day fixed rate annualized percentage
|>hourRate30D
|String
|30-day fixed rate hourly percentage
|>rate30D
|String
|30-day fixed rate annualized percentage
|>minUsdt
|String
|Minimum Borrowable limit usdt
|>maxUsdt
|String
|Maximum borrowing limit usdt
|>min
|String
|Minimum borrowing limit
|>max
|String
|Maximum borrowing limit
|pledgeInfos
|String
|Pledge infos
|>coin
|String
|Pledge coin
|>initRate
|String
|Initial pledge rate percentage
|>supRate
|String
|Percentage of supplementary guarantee pledge rate
|>forceRate
|String
|Forced Liquidation Pledge Rate Percentage
|>minUsdt
|String
|Minimum pledge limit usdt
|>maxUsdt
|String
|Maximum pledge limit usdt