Get Repay History

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)

Description

Get the list of repay history

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/repay-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/repay-history?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
loanCoinStringNoLoan coin
pledgeCoinStringNoPledge (Collateral) coin
startTimeStringYesStart time, ms, only supports querying the data of the past three months
endTimeStringYesEnd time, ms
pageNoStringNoPage No default 1
pageSizeStringNoPage size default 10，max 100
Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1684747525424,
  "data": [{
    "orderId": "12121212121",
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "repayAmount": "1566.23820848",
    "payInterest": "0.1185634",
    "repayLoanAmount": "1566.22635214",
    "repayUnlockAmount": "195",
    "repayTime": "1684747525424"
  }, {
    "orderId": "12121212121",
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "repayAmount": "1566.23820848",
    "payInterest": "0.1185634",
    "repayLoanAmount": "1566.22635214",
    "repayUnlockAmount": "195",
    "repayTime": "1684747525424"
  }]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
loanCoinStringCoin to loan
loanAmountStringPledge (Collateral) coin
repayAmountStringRepay amount
payInterestStringPaid interest
repayLoanAmountStringLoan Currency Repayment of Principal Amount
repayUnlockAmountStringPledge (Collateral) release amount
repayTimeStringRepayment time