还款
限速规则 10次/1s (UID)
描述
还款
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/earn/loan/repay
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/repay" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"orderId":"ETH",
"repayAll":"yes",
"repayUnlock":"yes"
}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|是
|订单ID
|amount
|String
|否
|还款数量
|repayUnlock
|String
|否
|是否赎回 默认
yes
yes
no
|repayAll
|String
|是
|是否全部还款
yes
no
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1684747525424,
"data": {
"loanCoin": "TRX",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"repayAmount": "1566.23820848",
"payInterest": "0.1185634",
"repayLoanAmount": "1566.22635214",
"repayUnlockAmount": "195"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|loanCoin
|String
|需借币种
|pledgeCoin
|String
|质押币种
|repayAmount
|String
|还款数量
|payInterest
|String
|借币币种支付利息数量
|repayLoanAmount
|String
|借币币种归还本金数量
|repayUnlockAmount
|String
|赎回数量