还款

限速规则 10次/1s (UID)

描述

还款

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/earn/loan/repay
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/repay" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
 -d \'{
    "orderId":"ETH",
    "repayAll":"yes",
    "repayUnlock":"yes"
}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
orderIdString订单ID
amountString还款数量
repayUnlockString是否赎回 默认yes
yes
no
repayAllString是否全部还款
yes
no
返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1684747525424,
  "data": {
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "repayAmount": "1566.23820848",
    "payInterest": "0.1185634",
    "repayLoanAmount": "1566.22635214",
    "repayUnlockAmount": "195"
  }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
loanCoinString需借币种
pledgeCoinString质押币种
repayAmountString还款数量
payInterestString借币币种支付利息数量
repayLoanAmountString借币币种归还本金数量
repayUnlockAmountString赎回数量