Get Loan History
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)
Description
Get the list of loan history
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/borrow-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/borrow-history?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|loanCoin
|String
|No
|Loan coin
|pledgeCoin
|String
|No
|Pledge (Collateral) coin
|status
|String
|No
|Status
ROLLBACK: failure
FORCE: force liquidation
REPAY: already repaid
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, ms, only supports querying the data of the past three months
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|End time, ms
|pageNo
|String
|No
|Page No default 1
|pageSize
|String
|No
|Page size default 10，max 100
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1684747525424,
"data": [{
"orderId": "12121212121",
"loanCoin": "TRX",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"initPledgeAmount": "0.757",
"initLoanAmount": "4321321.23820848",
"hourRate": "59.1",
"daily": "7",
"borrowTime": "1684747528424",
"status": "REPAY"
}, {
"orderId": "12121212121",
"loanCoin": "TRX",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"initPledgeAmount": "0.757",
"initLoanAmount": "4321321.23820848",
"hourRate": "59.1",
"daily": "7",
"borrowTime": "1684747528424",
"status": "REPAY"
}]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|loanCoin
|String
|Loan coin
|pledgeCoin
|String
|Pledge (Collateral) coin
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|initPledgeAmount
|String
|Initial pledge amount
|initLoanAmount
|String
|Initial loan amount
|hourRate
|String
|hourly rate percentage
|daily
|String
|Pledge days
|borrowTime
|String
|Borrowed time
|status
|String
|Status
ROLLBACK: failure
FORCE: force liquidation
REPAY: already repaid