Get Loan History

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)

Description

Get the list of loan history

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/borrow-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/borrow-history?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
loanCoinStringNoLoan coin
pledgeCoinStringNoPledge (Collateral) coin
statusStringNoStatus
ROLLBACK: failure
FORCE: force liquidation
REPAY: already repaid
startTimeStringYesStart time, ms, only supports querying the data of the past three months
endTimeStringYesEnd time, ms
pageNoStringNoPage No default 1
pageSizeStringNoPage size default 10，max 100
Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1684747525424,
  "data": [{
    "orderId": "12121212121",
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "initPledgeAmount": "0.757",
    "initLoanAmount": "4321321.23820848",
    "hourRate": "59.1",
    "daily": "7",
    "borrowTime": "1684747528424",
    "status": "REPAY"
  }, {
    "orderId": "12121212121",
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "initPledgeAmount": "0.757",
    "initLoanAmount": "4321321.23820848",
    "hourRate": "59.1",
    "daily": "7",
    "borrowTime": "1684747528424",
    "status": "REPAY"
  }]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
loanCoinStringLoan coin
pledgeCoinStringPledge (Collateral) coin
orderIdStringOrder ID
initPledgeAmountStringInitial pledge amount
initLoanAmountStringInitial loan amount
hourRateStringhourly rate percentage
dailyStringPledge days
borrowTimeStringBorrowed time
statusStringStatus
ROLLBACK: failure
FORCE: force liquidation
REPAY: already repaid