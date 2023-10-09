Sharkfin Products
Description
Get sharkfin products
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/product
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/product?limit=20&coin=ETH" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Shark coin
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696754489003,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"productId": "1",
"productName": "USDT/ETH_20231009",
"productCoin": "ETH",
"subscribeCoin": "USDT",
"farmingStartTime": "1696744800000",
"farmingEndTime": "1696831200000",
"lowerRate": "7.06",
"defaultRate": "7",
"upperRate": "8.8",
"period": "7",
"interestStartTime": "1696838400000",
"status": "in_progress",
"minAmount": "0.1",
"limitAmount": "500001.0",
"soldAmount": "310187.2",
"endTime": "1696831200000",
"startTime": "1696744800000"
}
],
"endId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|resultList
|List<Object>
|Sharkfin product list info
|>productId
|String
|Product ID
|>productName
|String
|Sharkfin product name
|>productCoin
|String
|Sharkfin product coin
|>subscribeCoin
|String
|Sharkfin Subscribe coin
|>farmingStartTime
|String
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|>farmingEndTime
|String
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|>lowerRate
|String
|Minimum rate
|>defaultRate
|String
|Default rate
|>upperRate
|String
|Maximum rate
|>period
|String
|Investment period
|>interestStartTime
|String
|Interest calculation start time
|>status
|String
|Product status
not_started Warming up
in_progress Subscribing
paused Paused
interest_pending Interest is accruing
settle_pending Pending settlement
settled Settled
redeemed redeemed
sold_out Sold out
|>minAmount
|String
|Product minimum limit
|>limitAmount
|String
|Product limit
If there is no limit, return
unlimited
|>soldAmount
|String
|Sold amount
|>startTime
|String
|Start timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
|>endTime
|String
|End timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085