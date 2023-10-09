Skip to main content

Sharkfin Products

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)

Description

Get sharkfin products

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/product
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/product?limit=20&coin=ETH" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringYesShark coin
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696754489003,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "productId": "1",
                "productName": "USDT/ETH_20231009",
                "productCoin": "ETH",
                "subscribeCoin": "USDT",
                "farmingStartTime": "1696744800000",
                "farmingEndTime": "1696831200000",
                "lowerRate": "7.06",
                "defaultRate": "7",
                "upperRate": "8.8",
                "period": "7",
                "interestStartTime": "1696838400000",
                "status": "in_progress",
                "minAmount": "0.1",
                "limitAmount": "500001.0",
                "soldAmount": "310187.2",
                "endTime": "1696831200000",
                "startTime": "1696744800000"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "1"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultListList<Object>Sharkfin product list info
>productIdStringProduct ID
>productNameStringSharkfin product name
>productCoinStringSharkfin product coin
>subscribeCoinStringSharkfin Subscribe coin
>farmingStartTimeStringStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp
>farmingEndTimeStringEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp
>lowerRateStringMinimum rate
>defaultRateStringDefault rate
>upperRateStringMaximum rate
>periodStringInvestment period
>interestStartTimeStringInterest calculation start time
>statusStringProduct status
not_started Warming up
in_progress Subscribing
paused Paused
interest_pending Interest is accruing
settle_pending Pending settlement
settled Settled
redeemed redeemed
sold_out Sold out
>minAmountStringProduct minimum limit
>limitAmountStringProduct limit
If there is no limit, return unlimited
>soldAmountStringSold amount
>startTimeStringStart timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
>endTimeStringEnd timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085