Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)

Description

Borrow coin

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/earn/loan/borrow
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/borrow" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
 -d \'{
    "loanCoin":"ETH",
    "pledgeCoin":"USDT",
    "daily":"SEVEN",
    "loanAmount":"0.01"
}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
loanCoinStringYesCoin to loan, ETH
pledgeCoinStringYesPledge coin (Collateral), USDT
dailyStringYesMortgage term
SEVEN: 7 days
THIRTY: 30 days
pledgeAmountStringNoPledge (Collateral) amount, pledgeAmount and loanAmount must send one
loanAmountStringNoLoan amount, pledgeAmount and loanAmount must send one
Response example
{
  "code":"00000",
  "msg":"success",
  "requestTime":163123213132,
  "data": {
    "orderId": "1"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID