Borrow
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (UID)
Description
Borrow coin
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/earn/loan/borrow
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/borrow" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"loanCoin":"ETH",
"pledgeCoin":"USDT",
"daily":"SEVEN",
"loanAmount":"0.01"
}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|loanCoin
|String
|Yes
|Coin to loan,
ETH
|pledgeCoin
|String
|Yes
|Pledge coin (Collateral),
USDT
|daily
|String
|Yes
|Mortgage term
SEVEN: 7 days
THIRTY: 30 days
|pledgeAmount
|String
|No
|Pledge (Collateral) amount,
pledgeAmount and
loanAmount must send one
|loanAmount
|String
|No
|Loan amount,
pledgeAmount and
loanAmount must send one
Response example
{
"code":"00000",
"msg":"success",
"requestTime":163123213132,
"data": {
"orderId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID