查询资产负债
限速规则 10次/1s (UID)
描述
查询资产负债列表
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/debts
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/debts?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
N/A
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1692436610750,
"data": {
"pledgeInfos": [
{
"coin": "USDT",
"amount": "28826.61539642",
"amountUsdt": "28826.61"
}
],
"loanInfos": [
{
"coin": "ETH",
"amount": "11.00002748",
"amountUsdt": "18730.85"
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|loanInfos
|String
|质押资产
|>coin
|String
|币种
|>amount
|String
|币种数量
|>amountUsdt
|String
|估值 usdt
|pledgeInfos
|String
|负债资产
|>coin
|String
|币种
|>amount
|String
|币种数量
|>amountUsdt
|String
|估值 usdt