查询资产负债

限速规则 10次/1s (UID)

描述

查询资产负债列表

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/debts
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/debts?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

N/A

返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1692436610750,
  "data": {
    "pledgeInfos": [
      {
        "coin": "USDT",
        "amount": "28826.61539642",
        "amountUsdt": "28826.61"
      }
    ],
    "loanInfos": [
      {
        "coin": "ETH",
        "amount": "11.00002748",
        "amountUsdt": "18730.85"
      }
    ]
  }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
loanInfosString质押资产
>coinString币种
>amountString币种数量
>amountUsdtString估值 usdt
pledgeInfosString负债资产
>coinString币种
>amountString币种数量
>amountUsdtString估值 usdt