SharkFin Subscription Result

Frequency limit: 5c/1s (Uid)

Description

Get sharkfin subscription result

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-result
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-result?orderId=123123123" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringYesOrder ID
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696752594890,
    "data": {
        "result": "success",
        "msg": ""
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultStringIs the subscription successful success Success
fail Fail
msgStringThere will be an error message when the result is fail