SharkFin Subscription Result
Frequency limit: 5c/1s (Uid)
Description
Get sharkfin subscription result
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-result
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-result?orderId=123123123" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Yes
|Order ID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696752594890,
"data": {
"result": "success",
"msg": ""
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|result
|String
|Is the subscription successful
success Success
fail Fail
|msg
|String
|There will be an error message when the result is
fail