My Trader List

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
pageNoStringNopageNo (default 1)
pageSizeStringNoThe default is 20, and the maximum supported is 50.
startTimeStringNostart Time
endTimeStringNoend Time
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695813674738,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "certificationType": "Uncertified",
                "traceTotalAmount": "16027.6543",
                "traceTotalNetProfit": "43.2480",
                "traceTotalProfit": "52.8743",
                "traderName": "BGU***9Z72",
                "traderId": "**********",
                "maxFollowLimit": "300",
                "bgbMaxFollowLimit": "",
                "followCount": "1",
                "bgbFollowCount": "",
                "followerTime": "1693533344295"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
certificationTypeStringCertification type
uncertified
certified
traceTotalAmountStringCumulative position opening value in USDT
traceTotalNetProfitStringNet profit in USDT
traceTotalProfitStringotal profit in USDT
traderNameStringtrader nick name
traderIdStringtrader Id
maxFollowLimitStringMaximum number of followers
bgbMaxFollowLimitStringMaximum number of followers granted by BGB holdings
followCountStringNumber of current followers
bgbFollowCountStringNumber of followers granted by BGB holdings
followerTimeStringFollowing date (take the first following date)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085