My Trader List
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|pageNo
|String
|No
|pageNo (default 1)
|pageSize
|String
|No
|The default is 20, and the maximum supported is 50.
|startTime
|String
|No
|start Time
|endTime
|String
|No
|end Time
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695813674738,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"certificationType": "Uncertified",
"traceTotalAmount": "16027.6543",
"traceTotalNetProfit": "43.2480",
"traceTotalProfit": "52.8743",
"traderName": "BGU***9Z72",
"traderId": "**********",
"maxFollowLimit": "300",
"bgbMaxFollowLimit": "",
"followCount": "1",
"bgbFollowCount": "",
"followerTime": "1693533344295"
}
]
}
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|certificationType
|String
|Certification type
uncertified
certified
|traceTotalAmount
|String
|Cumulative position opening value in USDT
|traceTotalNetProfit
|String
|Net profit in USDT
|traceTotalProfit
|String
|otal profit in USDT
|traderName
|String
|trader nick name
|traderId
|String
|trader Id
|maxFollowLimit
|String
|Maximum number of followers
|bgbMaxFollowLimit
|String
|Maximum number of followers granted by BGB holdings
|followCount
|String
|Number of current followers
|bgbFollowCount
|String
|Number of followers granted by BGB holdings
|followerTime
|String
|Following date (take the first following date)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085