Skip to main content

Get Follow Configuration

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
traderIdStringYesTrader user ID
Response example
{
        "code": "00000",
        "data": {
                "enable": "YES",
                "profitRate": "5",
                "settledInDays": "53",
                "tradeSettingList": [{
                        "maxTraceAmount": "50000",
                        "stopLossRation": "10",
                        "stopSurplusRation": "10",
                        "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                        "traceType": "FIXED_AMOUNT"
                }],
                "tradeSymbolSettingList": [{
                        "maxStopLossRation": "90",
                        "maxStopSurplusRation": "500",
                        "maxTraceAmount": "1200",
                        "maxTraceAmountSystem": "50000",
                        "maxTraceSize": "500",
                        "maxTraceRation": "20",
                        "minStopLossRation": "0",
                        "minStopSurplusRation": "0",
                        "minTraceAmount": "10",
                        "minTraceSize": "0.001",
                        "minTraceRation": "0.1",
                        "sliderMaxStopLossRatio": "90",
                        "sliderMaxStopSurplusRatio": "500",
                        "symbol": "BTCUSDT"
                }],
                "traderHeadPic": "",
                "traderName": "139****0981"
        },
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1682401856339"
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
enableStringAm I following
profitRateStringprofit Rate
settledInDaysStringTrader membership period (starting from the registration date)
traderHeadPicStringtrader avatar
traderNameStringtrader nick name
tradeSettingListlistMy copy trade settings
> maxTraceAmountStringMaximum copy trade buying coin (base currency)
> stopLossRationStringStop-loss ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
> stopSurplusRationStringTake-profit ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
> symbolStringTrading pair ID
> traceTypeStringCopy trade type
percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.
amount The fixed volume specified for copy trading
count Number of copy trade orders with fixed volume
tradeSymbolSettingListListTrading pair copy trading configuration
> maxStopLossRationStringMaximum stop-loss ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
> maxStopSurplusRationStringMaximum take-profit ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
> maxTraceAmountStringMaximum copy trading volume (single order)
> maxTraceAmountSystemStringSystem configuration for the maximum buying amount
> maxTraceSizeStringMaximum amount for copy trading
> maxTraceRationStringMaximum copy trade ratio
(2 decimal places, e.g. 0.11 for 11%)
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
> minStopLossRationStringMinimum stop-loss ratio
(2 decimal places, e.g. 0.11 for 11%)
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
> minStopSurplusRationStringMinimum take-profit ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
> minTraceAmountStringMinimum copy trading volume
> minTraceSizeStringMinimum copy trade volume
> minTraceRationStringMinimum order ratio
> sliderMaxStopLossRatioStringMaximum stop loss ratio of slider
> sliderMaxStopSurplusRatioStringMaximum take-profit ratio of slider
> symbolStringTrading pair
endIdStringThe last data id. The id value is the tracking number, used to query based on id