Get Follow Configuration

enable String Am I following

profitRate String profit Rate

settledInDays String Trader membership period (starting from the registration date)

traderHeadPic String trader avatar

traderName String trader nick name

tradeSettingList list My copy trade settings

> maxTraceAmount String Maximum copy trade buying coin (base currency)

> stopLossRation String Stop-loss ratio

If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%

> stopSurplusRation String Take-profit ratio

If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%

> symbol String Trading pair ID

> traceType String Copy trade type

percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.

amount The fixed volume specified for copy trading

count Number of copy trade orders with fixed volume

tradeSymbolSettingList List Trading pair copy trading configuration

> maxStopLossRation String Maximum stop-loss ratio

If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%

> maxStopSurplusRation String Maximum take-profit ratio

If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%

> maxTraceAmount String Maximum copy trading volume (single order)

> maxTraceAmountSystem String System configuration for the maximum buying amount

> maxTraceSize String Maximum amount for copy trading

> maxTraceRation String Maximum copy trade ratio

(2 decimal places, e.g. 0.11 for 11%)

If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%

> minStopLossRation String Minimum stop-loss ratio

(2 decimal places, e.g. 0.11 for 11%)

If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%

> minStopSurplusRation String Minimum take-profit ratio

If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%

> minTraceAmount String Minimum copy trading volume

> minTraceSize String Minimum copy trade volume

> minTraceRation String Minimum order ratio

> sliderMaxStopLossRatio String Maximum stop loss ratio of slider

> sliderMaxStopSurplusRatio String Maximum take-profit ratio of slider

> symbol String Trading pair