Get Follow Configuration
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|traderId
|String
|Yes
|Trader user ID
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"enable": "YES",
"profitRate": "5",
"settledInDays": "53",
"tradeSettingList": [{
"maxTraceAmount": "50000",
"stopLossRation": "10",
"stopSurplusRation": "10",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"traceType": "FIXED_AMOUNT"
}],
"tradeSymbolSettingList": [{
"maxStopLossRation": "90",
"maxStopSurplusRation": "500",
"maxTraceAmount": "1200",
"maxTraceAmountSystem": "50000",
"maxTraceSize": "500",
"maxTraceRation": "20",
"minStopLossRation": "0",
"minStopSurplusRation": "0",
"minTraceAmount": "10",
"minTraceSize": "0.001",
"minTraceRation": "0.1",
"sliderMaxStopLossRatio": "90",
"sliderMaxStopSurplusRatio": "500",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT"
}],
"traderHeadPic": "",
"traderName": "139****0981"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1682401856339"
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|enable
|String
|Am I following
|profitRate
|String
|profit Rate
|settledInDays
|String
|Trader membership period (starting from the registration date)
|traderHeadPic
|String
|trader avatar
|traderName
|String
|trader nick name
|tradeSettingList
|list
|My copy trade settings
|> maxTraceAmount
|String
|Maximum copy trade buying coin (base currency)
|> stopLossRation
|String
|Stop-loss ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|> stopSurplusRation
|String
|Take-profit ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair ID
|> traceType
|String
|Copy trade type
percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.
amount The fixed volume specified for copy trading
count Number of copy trade orders with fixed volume
|tradeSymbolSettingList
|List
|Trading pair copy trading configuration
|> maxStopLossRation
|String
|Maximum stop-loss ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|> maxStopSurplusRation
|String
|Maximum take-profit ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|> maxTraceAmount
|String
|Maximum copy trading volume (single order)
|> maxTraceAmountSystem
|String
|System configuration for the maximum buying amount
|> maxTraceSize
|String
|Maximum amount for copy trading
|> maxTraceRation
|String
|Maximum copy trade ratio
(2 decimal places, e.g. 0.11 for 11%)
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|> minStopLossRation
|String
|Minimum stop-loss ratio
(2 decimal places, e.g. 0.11 for 11%)
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|> minStopSurplusRation
|String
|Minimum take-profit ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|> minTraceAmount
|String
|Minimum copy trading volume
|> minTraceSize
|String
|Minimum copy trade volume
|> minTraceRation
|String
|Minimum order ratio
|> sliderMaxStopLossRatio
|String
|Maximum stop loss ratio of slider
|> sliderMaxStopSurplusRatio
|String
|Maximum take-profit ratio of slider
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|endId
|String
|The last data id. The id value is the tracking number, used to query based on id