Skip to main content

Sell And Sell in Batch

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/order-close-tracking
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/order-close-tracking" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{
        "trackingNoList": ["12213123"],
        "symbol": "ethusdt"
}'

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
trackingNoListStringYesTracking numbers of buying orders grouped by trading pair; all successful or all failed; up to 50 order tracking numbers.
symbolStringYesTrading pair
Response example
{
        "code": "00000",
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1656066841304",
        "data": null
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
codeString00000 SUCCESS