Stop The Order

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

Request Parameter

  • POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/stop-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/stop-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{
        "trackingNoList": ["123"]
}'

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
trackingNoListStringYesOrder tracking number groups
Up to 50.
Atomic execution results, either all successful or all failed.
Response example
{
        "code": "00000",
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1656066841304",
        "data": null
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
msgStringResult
Success
Fail