Stop The Order
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
Request Parameter
- POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/stop-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/stop-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"trackingNoList": ["123"]
}'
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|trackingNoList
|String
|Yes
|Order tracking number groups
Up to 50.
Atomic execution results, either all successful or all failed.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1656066841304",
"data": null
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|msg
|String
|Result
Success
Fail