Get History Tracking Orders

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders
Request Example

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-history-orders" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair
traderIdStringNotrader Id
idLessThanStringNoBefore requesting this ID
idGreaterThanStringNoAfter requesting this ID
startTimeStringNostart time
endTimeStringNoend time
limitStringNoThe default is 20, with a maximum support of 50. More than 20 items will be returned
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695811537460,
    "data": {
        "endId": "1",
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1",
                "traderId": "**********",
                "fillSize": "0.0316",
                "buyPrice": "34870.7",
                "sellPrice": "34865.5",
                "buyFee": "-0.00001902",
                "sellFee": "-0.66104988",
                "achievedPL": "-0.82756",
                "achievedPLR": "-0.07",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "buyTime": "1695729617968",
                "sellTime": "1695729886269"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
trackingListlisttracking list
> trackingNoStringTrack order number
> traderIdStringtrader Id
> fillSizeStringFilled quantity
> buyPriceStringAverage buying price
> sellPriceStringAverage selling price
> achievedPLStringRealized PnL
> buyTimeStringTime of buying
> sellTimeStringTime of selling
> buyFeeStringBuying transaction Fee
> sellFeeStringSelling transaction fee
> achievedPLRStringROI of realized PnL. If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%.
> symbolStringTrading pair
endIdStringThe final data ID. The ID value is the tracking number used for querying based on the ID