Get History Tracking Orders
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-history-orders" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|traderId
|String
|No
|trader Id
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Before requesting this ID
|idGreaterThan
|String
|No
|After requesting this ID
|startTime
|String
|No
|start time
|endTime
|String
|No
|end time
|limit
|String
|No
|The default is 20, with a maximum support of 50. More than 20 items will be returned
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695811537460,
"data": {
"endId": "1",
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"traderId": "**********",
"fillSize": "0.0316",
"buyPrice": "34870.7",
"sellPrice": "34865.5",
"buyFee": "-0.00001902",
"sellFee": "-0.66104988",
"achievedPL": "-0.82756",
"achievedPLR": "-0.07",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"buyTime": "1695729617968",
"sellTime": "1695729886269"
}
]
}
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|trackingList
|list
|tracking list
|> trackingNo
|String
|Track order number
|> traderId
|String
|trader Id
|> fillSize
|String
|Filled quantity
|> buyPrice
|String
|Average buying price
|> sellPrice
|String
|Average selling price
|> achievedPL
|String
|Realized PnL
|> buyTime
|String
|Time of buying
|> sellTime
|String
|Time of selling
|> buyFee
|String
|Buying transaction Fee
|> sellFee
|String
|Selling transaction fee
|> achievedPLR
|String
|ROI of realized PnL. If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%.
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|endId
|String
|The final data ID. The ID value is the tracking number used for querying based on the ID