Add or Modify Following Configurations

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

Request Parameter

  • POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{
        "traderId": "abc123",
        "settings": [{
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "traceType": "amount",
                "maxHoldSize": "1000",
                "traceValue": "100",
                "stopSurplusRatio": "10",
                "stopLossRatio": "10"
        }]
}'

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
traderIdStringYesTrader user ID
settingsStringYessettings
>symbolStringYesTrading pair
> traceTypeStringYesCopy trade type
percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.
amount The fixed volume specified for copy trading
count Number of copy trade orders with fixed volume
> maxHoldSizeStringYesMaximum following buying quantity
> traceValueStringNoCopy trade investment amount
100 or 0.1
TraceType parameter corresponding to the value
>stopLossRatioStringNoThe stop-loss ratio can only be a positive integer. 10 means 10%.
>stopSurplusRatioStringNoThe take-profit ratio can only be a positive integer. 10 means 10%.
Response example
{
        "code": "00000",
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1656066841304",
        "data": null
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
msgStringResult
Success
Fail