Add or Modify Following Configurations
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
- POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"traderId": "abc123",
"settings": [{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"traceType": "amount",
"maxHoldSize": "1000",
"traceValue": "100",
"stopSurplusRatio": "10",
"stopLossRatio": "10"
}]
}'
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|traderId
|String
|Yes
|Trader user ID
|settings
|String
|Yes
|settings
|>symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|> traceType
|String
|Yes
|Copy trade type
percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.
amount The fixed volume specified for copy trading
count Number of copy trade orders with fixed volume
|> maxHoldSize
|String
|Yes
|Maximum following buying quantity
|> traceValue
|String
|No
|Copy trade investment amount
100 or 0.1
TraceType parameter corresponding to the value
|>stopLossRatio
|String
|No
|The stop-loss ratio can only be a positive integer. 10 means 10%.
|>stopSurplusRatio
|String
|No
|The take-profit ratio can only be a positive integer. 10 means 10%.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1656066841304",
"data": null
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|msg
|String
|Result
Success
Fail