跳到主要内容

我的交易员列表

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
pageNoStringpageNo (default 1)
pageSizeString默认为20条，最大支持50条。
startTimeString开始时间
endTimeString结束时间
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695813674738,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "certificationType": "Uncertified",
                "traceTotalAmount": "16027.6543",
                "traceTotalNetProfit": "43.2480",
                "traceTotalProfit": "52.8743",
                "traderName": "BGU***9Z72",
                "traderId": "**********",
                "maxFollowLimit": "300",
                "bgbMaxFollowLimit": "",
                "followCount": "1",
                "bgbFollowCount": "",
                "followerTime": "1693533344295"
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
certificationTypeString认证类型
traceTotalAmountString累计开仓价值 , USDT
traceTotalNetProfitString净收益 , USDT
traceTotalProfitString累计总收益 , USDT
traderNameString交易员昵称
traderIdString交易员ID
maxFollowLimitString最大可跟人数
bgbMaxFollowLimitStringbgb特殊跟随最大可跟人数
followCountString当前已跟人数
bgbFollowCountStringbgb特殊跟随当前已跟人数
followerTimeString跟随日期（以初次跟随日期为准）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085