我的交易员列表
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|pageNo
|String
|否
|pageNo (default 1)
|pageSize
|String
|否
|默认为20条，最大支持50条。
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695813674738,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"certificationType": "Uncertified",
"traceTotalAmount": "16027.6543",
"traceTotalNetProfit": "43.2480",
"traceTotalProfit": "52.8743",
"traderName": "BGU***9Z72",
"traderId": "**********",
"maxFollowLimit": "300",
"bgbMaxFollowLimit": "",
"followCount": "1",
"bgbFollowCount": "",
"followerTime": "1693533344295"
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|certificationType
|String
|认证类型
|traceTotalAmount
|String
|累计开仓价值 , USDT
|traceTotalNetProfit
|String
|净收益 , USDT
|traceTotalProfit
|String
|累计总收益 , USDT
|traderName
|String
|交易员昵称
|traderId
|String
|交易员ID
|maxFollowLimit
|String
|最大可跟人数
|bgbMaxFollowLimit
|String
|bgb特殊跟随最大可跟人数
|followCount
|String
|当前已跟人数
|bgbFollowCount
|String
|bgb特殊跟随当前已跟人数
|followerTime
|String
|跟随日期（以初次跟随日期为准）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085