Get Trader's Current Trading Pair
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-trader-symbols
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-trader-symbols?traderId=123" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|traderId
|String
|Yes
|trader Id
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"currentTradings": ["ETHUSDT", "BTCUSDT"]
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|currentTradingList
|List<String>
|Currently carrying single currency pairs