Get Trader's Current Trading Pair

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-trader-symbols
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-trader-symbols?traderId=123" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
traderIdStringYestrader Id
Response example
{
        "code": "00000",
        "data": {
                "currentTradings": ["ETHUSDT", "BTCUSDT"]
        },
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
currentTradingListList<String>Currently carrying single currency pairs