Skip to main content

Get Current Copy Trade Orders

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-current-orders
Request Example

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-current-orders" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair
traderIdStringNotrader id
idLessThanStringNoBefore requesting this ID
idGreaterThanStringNoAfter requesting this ID
startTimeStringNostart time
endTimeStringNoend time ）
limitStringNoThe default is 20, with a maximum support of 50. More than 20 items will be returned
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695809370190,
    "data": {
        "endId": "1",
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1",
                "traderId": "**********",
                "buyFillSize": "0.0317",
                "buyDelegateSize": "0.0317190800000000",
                "buyPrice": "34870.7",
                "unrealizedPL": "-0.77945295",
                "buyTime": "1695729895491",
                "buyFee": "-0.00001908",
                "unrealizedPLR": "-0.07",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "stopSurplusPrice": null,
                "stopLossPrice": null
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
trackingListlisttracking list
> trackingNoStringTrack order number
> traderIdStringtrader Id
> buyFillSizeStringFilled buy quantity
> buyDelegateSizeStringBuy order quantity
> buyPriceStringbuy price
> unrealizedPLStringCurrent unrealized PnL
> buyTimeStringTime of buying
> buyFeeStringBuying transaction Fee
> unrealizedPLRStringCurrent ROI of unrealized PnL
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
> symbolStringTrading pair
> stopSurplusPriceStringStop profit price
> stopLossPriceStringStop loss price
endIdStringThe final data ID. The ID value is the tracking number used for querying based on the ID