跟随者查询跟随配置
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|traderId
|String
|是
|交易员id
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"enable": "YES",
"profitRate": "5",
"settledInDays": "53",
"tradeSettingList": [{
"maxTraceAmount": "50000",
"stopLossRation": "10",
"stopSurplusRation": "10",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"traceType": "FIXED_AMOUNT"
}],
"tradeSymbolSettingList": [{
"maxStopLossRation": "90",
"maxStopSurplusRation": "500",
"maxTraceAmount": "1200",
"maxTraceAmountSystem": "50000",
"maxTraceSize": "500",
"maxTraceRation": "20",
"minStopLossRation": "0",
"minStopSurplusRation": "0",
"minTraceAmount": "10",
"minTraceSize": "0.001",
"minTraceRation": "0.1",
"sliderMaxStopLossRatio": "90",
"sliderMaxStopSurplusRatio": "500",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT"
}],
"traderHeadPic": "",
"traderName": "139****0981"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1682401856339"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|enable
|String
|我是否在跟随,
YES
NO
|profitRate
|String
|分润比例
|settledInDays
|String
|交易员入驻天数(从他在平台注册开始)
|traderHeadPic
|String
|交易员头像
|traderName
|String
|交易员昵称
|tradeSettingList
|list
|我的跟单设置
|> maxTraceAmount
|String
|最大跟随买入金（右币）
|> stopLossRation
|String
|止损比例
|> stopSurplusRation
|String
|止盈比例
|> symbol
|String
|币对ID
|> traceType
|String
|跟单类型
percent 设置跟单金额对交易员开仓金额的比例，例如1，则表示跟交易员开仓金额相同，2表示开仓金额是交易员开仓金额的2倍;
amount 跟单金额指定固定金额;
count 跟单金额固定张数;
|tradeSymbolSettingList
|List
|币对跟单配置
|> maxStopLossRation
|String
|最大止损比例
|> maxStopSurplusRation
|String
|最大止盈比例
|> maxTraceAmount
|String
|最大跟单金额（单次）
|> maxTraceAmountSystem
|String
|最大买入数量限制系统配置
|> maxTraceSize
|String
|最大跟单数量
|> maxTraceRation
|String
|最大跟单比例
|> minStopLossRation
|String
|最小止损比例
|> minStopSurplusRation
|String
|最小止盈比例
|> minTraceAmount
|String
|最小跟单金额
|> minTraceSize
|String
|最小跟单数量
|> minTraceRation
|String
|最小跟单比例
|> sliderMaxStopLossRatio
|String
|滑竿最大止损比例
|> sliderMaxStopSurplusRatio
|String
|滑竿最大止盈比例
|> symbol
|String
|交易对
|endId
|String
|最后的数据id。id值为跟踪单号，用于根据id查询