限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
traderIdString交易员id
返回示例
{
        "code": "00000",
        "data": {
                "enable": "YES",
                "profitRate": "5",
                "settledInDays": "53",
                "tradeSettingList": [{
                        "maxTraceAmount": "50000",
                        "stopLossRation": "10",
                        "stopSurplusRation": "10",
                        "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                        "traceType": "FIXED_AMOUNT"
                }],
                "tradeSymbolSettingList": [{
                        "maxStopLossRation": "90",
                        "maxStopSurplusRation": "500",
                        "maxTraceAmount": "1200",
                        "maxTraceAmountSystem": "50000",
                        "maxTraceSize": "500",
                        "maxTraceRation": "20",
                        "minStopLossRation": "0",
                        "minStopSurplusRation": "0",
                        "minTraceAmount": "10",
                        "minTraceSize": "0.001",
                        "minTraceRation": "0.1",
                        "sliderMaxStopLossRatio": "90",
                        "sliderMaxStopSurplusRatio": "500",
                        "symbol": "BTCUSDT"
                }],
                "traderHeadPic": "",
                "traderName": "139****0981"
        },
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1682401856339"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
enableString我是否在跟随, YES NO
profitRateString分润比例
settledInDaysString交易员入驻天数(从他在平台注册开始)
traderHeadPicString交易员头像
traderNameString交易员昵称
tradeSettingListlist我的跟单设置
> maxTraceAmountString最大跟随买入金（右币）
> stopLossRationString止损比例
> stopSurplusRationString止盈比例
> symbolString币对ID
> traceTypeString跟单类型
percent 设置跟单金额对交易员开仓金额的比例，例如1，则表示跟交易员开仓金额相同，2表示开仓金额是交易员开仓金额的2倍;
amount 跟单金额指定固定金额;
count 跟单金额固定张数;
tradeSymbolSettingListList币对跟单配置
> maxStopLossRationString最大止损比例
> maxStopSurplusRationString最大止盈比例
> maxTraceAmountString最大跟单金额（单次）
> maxTraceAmountSystemString最大买入数量限制系统配置
> maxTraceSizeString最大跟单数量
> maxTraceRationString最大跟单比例
> minStopLossRationString最小止损比例
> minStopSurplusRationString最小止盈比例
> minTraceAmountString最小跟单金额
> minTraceSizeString最小跟单数量
> minTraceRationString最小跟单比例
> sliderMaxStopLossRatioString滑竿最大止损比例
> sliderMaxStopSurplusRatioString滑竿最大止盈比例
> symbolString交易对
endIdString最后的数据id。id值为跟踪单号，用于根据id查询