Skip to main content

Get My Traders

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders?startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694498173000&pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
pageNoStringNoCurrent page number
Default to 1.
pageSizeStringNoNumber of quiries
Default to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695812788826,
    "data": [
        {
            "certificationType": "Uncertified",
            "traderId": "**********",
            "traderName": "x-1111111",
            "maxFollowLimit": "1000",
            "followCount": "0",
            "traceTotalMarginAmount": "1185.3286",
            "traceTotalNetProfit": "-744.7362",
            "traceTotalProfit": "-698.0210",
            "currentTradingPairs": [
                "BTCUSDT",
                "BTCUSD",
                "EOSUSDT",
                "ETHUSDT",
                "ETHUSD"
            ],
            "followerTime": "1693381832000",
            "bgbMaxFollowLimit": "100",
            "bgbFollowCount": "0"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
certificationTypeStringCertification type
Uncertified
Certified
traderIdStringTrader ID
traderNameStringAlias
maxFollowLimitStringMaximum number of elite traders to follow
bgbMaxFollowLimitStringMaximum number of elite traders to follow granted by BGB holdings
followCountStringNumber of elite traders that you have followed
bgbFollowCountStringNumber of elite traders that you have followed granted by BGB holdings
traceTotalMarginAmountStringTotal opening margin
traceTotalNetProfitStringTotal net profit
traceTotalProfitStringTotal profit
currentTradingPairsList<String>Current underlying assets for copy trading
followerTimeStringFollowing date (take the first following date)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085