Get My Traders
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders?startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694498173000&pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|pageNo
|String
|No
|Current page number
Default to 1.
|pageSize
|String
|No
|Number of quiries
Default to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695812788826,
"data": [
{
"certificationType": "Uncertified",
"traderId": "**********",
"traderName": "x-1111111",
"maxFollowLimit": "1000",
"followCount": "0",
"traceTotalMarginAmount": "1185.3286",
"traceTotalNetProfit": "-744.7362",
"traceTotalProfit": "-698.0210",
"currentTradingPairs": [
"BTCUSDT",
"BTCUSD",
"EOSUSDT",
"ETHUSDT",
"ETHUSD"
],
"followerTime": "1693381832000",
"bgbMaxFollowLimit": "100",
"bgbFollowCount": "0"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|certificationType
|String
|Certification type
Uncertified
Certified
|traderId
|String
|Trader ID
|traderName
|String
|Alias
|maxFollowLimit
|String
|Maximum number of elite traders to follow
|bgbMaxFollowLimit
|String
|Maximum number of elite traders to follow granted by BGB holdings
|followCount
|String
|Number of elite traders that you have followed
|bgbFollowCount
|String
|Number of elite traders that you have followed granted by BGB holdings
|traceTotalMarginAmount
|String
|Total opening margin
|traceTotalNetProfit
|String
|Total net profit
|traceTotalProfit
|String
|Total profit
|currentTradingPairs
|List<String>
|Current underlying assets for copy trading
|followerTime
|String
|Following date (take the first following date)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085