Get My Traders

startTime String No Start timestamp

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )

pageNo String No Current page number

Default to 1.