Get Copy Trade Settings
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings?traderId=123123123" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|traderId
|String
|Yes
|ID of the elite trader that you followed
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1679465100798",
"data": {
"followerEnable": "YES",
"details": [
{
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"productType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"marginType": "specify",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"leverType": "trader",
"longLeverage": "20",
"shortLeverage": "20",
"traceType": "percent",
"traceValue": "1",
"maxHoldSize": "50000",
"stopSurplusRatio": "200",
"stopLossRatio": ""
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|followerEnable
|String
|Am I following
YES
NO
|details
|List
|Copy trade details
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|> productType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|> marginType
|String
|Margin type
trader margin type of the elite trader that you followed;
specify your own margin type.
|> marginCoin
|String
|Margin currency
|> leverType
|String
|Leverage type
position use position leverage;
specify use the specified leverage;
trader use the leverage of the elite trader;
|> longLeverage
|String
|Leverage of long positions
|> shortLeverage
|String
|Leverage of short positions
|> traceType
|String
|Copy trade position type
percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.
amount the fixed volume specified for copy trading
count number of copy trade orders with fixed volume
|> traceValue
|String
|Copy trade position value
|> maxHoldSize
|String
|Maximum number of orders
|> stopSurplusRatio
|String
|Take-profit ratio
positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
|> stopLossRatio
|String
|Stop-loss ratio
positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.