Get Copy Trade Settings

followerEnable String Am I following

YES

NO

details List Copy trade details

> symbol String Trading pair

> productType String Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

> marginType String Margin type

trader margin type of the elite trader that you followed;

specify your own margin type.

> marginCoin String Margin currency

> leverType String Leverage type

position use position leverage;

specify use the specified leverage;

trader use the leverage of the elite trader;

> longLeverage String Leverage of long positions

> shortLeverage String Leverage of short positions

> traceType String Copy trade position type

percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.

amount the fixed volume specified for copy trading

count number of copy trade orders with fixed volume

> traceValue String Copy trade position value

> maxHoldSize String Maximum number of orders

> stopSurplusRatio String Take-profit ratio

positive integers within 1.0-400m,

Value exceeding this number is invalid.