Get Copy Trade Settings

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings?traderId=123123123" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
traderIdStringYesID of the elite trader that you followed
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1679465100798",
    "data": {
        "followerEnable": "YES",
        "details": [
            {
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                "productType": "USDT-FUTURES",
                "marginType": "specify",
                "marginCoin": "USDT",
                "leverType": "trader",
                "longLeverage": "20",
                "shortLeverage": "20",
                "traceType": "percent",
                "traceValue": "1",
                "maxHoldSize": "50000",
                "stopSurplusRatio": "200",
                "stopLossRatio": ""
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
followerEnableStringAm I following
YES
NO
detailsListCopy trade details
> symbolStringTrading pair
> productTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
> marginTypeStringMargin type
trader margin type of the elite trader that you followed;
specify your own margin type.
> marginCoinStringMargin currency
> leverTypeStringLeverage type
position use position leverage;
specify use the specified leverage;
trader use the leverage of the elite trader;
> longLeverageStringLeverage of long positions
> shortLeverageStringLeverage of short positions
> traceTypeStringCopy trade position type
percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.
amount the fixed volume specified for copy trading
count number of copy trade orders with fixed volume
> traceValueStringCopy trade position value
> maxHoldSizeStringMaximum number of orders
> stopSurplusRatioStringTake-profit ratio
positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
> stopLossRatioStringStop-loss ratio
positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.