Set TPSL
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/setting-tpsl
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/setting-tpsl" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"productType":"USDT-FUTURES","symbol":"BTCUSDT","trackingNo":"1","stopSurplusPrice":"37878"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|trackingNo
|String
|Yes
|Order tracking number
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|stopSurplusPrice
|String
|No
|TP price
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter take-profit exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original take-profit is canceled if there is a take-profit already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means take-profit is updated or set.
|stopLossPrice
|String
|No
|SL price
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter stop-loss exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original stop-loss is canceled if there is a stop-loss already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means stop-loss is updated or set.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": "success"
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|data
|String
|Result
success