Set TPSL

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/setting-tpsl
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/setting-tpsl" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"productType":"USDT-FUTURES","symbol":"BTCUSDT","trackingNo":"1","stopSurplusPrice":"37878"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
trackingNoStringYesOrder tracking number
symbolStringNoTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
stopSurplusPriceStringNoTP price
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter take-profit exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original take-profit is canceled if there is a take-profit already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means take-profit is updated or set.
stopLossPriceStringNoSL price
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter stop-loss exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original stop-loss is canceled if there is a stop-loss already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means stop-loss is updated or set.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": "success"
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dataStringResult
success