Close Positions
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)
Interface for followers to close positions. Can close positions based on order ID, trading pair, direction, position mode, and margin
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/close-positions
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/close-positions" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","productType": "usdt-futures","trackingNo": "1"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|trackingNo
|String
|No
|Tracking numbers of buying orders grouped by trading pair
（If you pass the trackingNo and ensure that the symbol, marginCoin, marginMode, and holdSide are not empty, you need to ensure that the trackingNo corresponds to them.）
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|marginCoin
|String
|No
|margin coin
|marginMode
|String
|No
|Position mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
|holdSide
|String
|No
|Position direction
1. In the buying and selling (one-way position) mode: you don’t have to fill it in, if you fill it in, it will be ignored.
2. In the opening and closing position (hedge mode): This parameter must be filled in.
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderIdList": [
"123",
"321"
]
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderIdList
|List<String>
|Order ID