Set Copy Trade Settings

traderId String Yes ID of the elite trader that you followed

settings List Yes Settings of copy trading (based on trading pair)

Maximum: 10

> symbol String Yes Trading pair

> productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

> marginType String Yes Margin type

trader margin type of the elite trader that you followed;

specify your own margin type.

> marginCoin String No Margin currency

> leverType String Yes Leverage type

position use position leverage;

specify use the specified leverage;

trader use the leverage of the elite trader;

> longLeverage int String No

Leverage of long positions

> shortLeverage int String No

Leverage of short positions

> traceType String Yes Copy trade position type

percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.

amount the fixed volume specified for copy trading

count number of copy trade orders with fixed volume

> traceValue String No Copy trade position value

> maxHoldSize String No Maximum number of orders

> stopSurplusRatio String Take-profit ratio positive integers within 1.0-400m,

Value exceeding this number is invalid.

Take-profit ratio