Set Copy Trade Settings
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/settings
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/settings" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"traderId":"123123123","settings":[{"symbol":"BTCUSDT","productType":"USDT-FUTURES","marginType":"trader","marginCoin":"USDT","leverType":"trader","traceType":"amount","traceValue":"330","maxHoldSize":"5000"}]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|traderId
|String
|Yes
|ID of the elite trader that you followed
|settings
|List
|Yes
|Settings of copy trading (based on trading pair)
Maximum: 10
|>symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|>productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|>marginType
|String
|Yes
|Margin type
trader margin type of the elite trader that you followed;
specify your own margin type.
|>marginCoin
|String
|No
|Margin currency
|>leverType
|String
|Yes
|Leverage type
position use position leverage;
specify use the specified leverage;
trader use the leverage of the elite trader;
|>longLeverage
|int
|String
|No
Leverage of long positions
|>shortLeverage
|int
|String
|No
Leverage of short positions
|>traceType
|String
|Yes
|Copy trade position type
percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.
amount the fixed volume specified for copy trading
count number of copy trade orders with fixed volume
|>traceValue
|String
|No
|Copy trade position value
|>maxHoldSize
|String
|No
|Maximum number of orders
|>stopSurplusRatio
|String
|Take-profit ratio
|positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
Take-profit ratio
|>stopLossRatio
|String
|Stop-loss ratio
|positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
Stop-loss ratio
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": "success"
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|data
|String
|Result
success
fail