Set Copy Trade Settings

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/settings
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/settings" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"traderId":"123123123","settings":[{"symbol":"BTCUSDT","productType":"USDT-FUTURES","marginType":"trader","marginCoin":"USDT","leverType":"trader","traceType":"amount","traceValue":"330","maxHoldSize":"5000"}]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
traderIdStringYesID of the elite trader that you followed
settingsListYesSettings of copy trading (based on trading pair)
Maximum: 10
>symbolStringYesTrading pair
>productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
>marginTypeStringYesMargin type
trader margin type of the elite trader that you followed;
specify your own margin type.
>marginCoinStringNoMargin currency
>leverTypeStringYesLeverage type
position use position leverage;
specify use the specified leverage;
trader use the leverage of the elite trader;
>longLeverageintStringNo
Leverage of long positions
>shortLeverageintStringNo
Leverage of short positions
>traceTypeStringYesCopy trade position type
percent Set the percentage of the copy trade amount to the trader's elite trade amount. For example, 1 means the follower invests the same amount to open a position as the elite trader, and 2 means the follower invests twice the amount of the elite trader.
amount the fixed volume specified for copy trading
count number of copy trade orders with fixed volume
>traceValueStringNoCopy trade position value
>maxHoldSizeStringNoMaximum number of orders
>stopSurplusRatioStringTake-profit ratiopositive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
Take-profit ratio
>stopLossRatioStringStop-loss ratiopositive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
Stop-loss ratio
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": "success"
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dataStringResult
success fail