获取我的交易员列表

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders?startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694498173000&pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
startTimeString开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
pageNoString当前页号
默认为1.
pageSizeString查询数量
默认为20条，最大支持50条。
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695812788826,
    "data": [
        {
            "certificationType": "Uncertified",
            "traderId": "**********",
            "traderName": "x-1111111",
            "maxFollowLimit": "1000",
            "followCount": "0",
            "traceTotalMarginAmount": "1185.3286",
            "traceTotalNetProfit": "-744.7362",
            "traceTotalProfit": "-698.0210",
            "currentTradingPairs": [
                "BTCUSDT",
                "BTCUSD",
                "EOSUSDT",
                "ETHUSDT",
                "ETHUSD"
            ],
            "followerTime": "1693381832000",
            "bgbMaxFollowLimit": "100",
            "bgbFollowCount": "0"
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
certificationTypeString认证类型
uncertified 未认证
certified 已认证
traderIdString交易员ID
traderNameString昵称
maxFollowLimitString最大可跟人数
bgbMaxFollowLimitStringbgb特殊跟随最大可跟人数
followCountString当前已跟人数
bgbFollowCountStringbgb特殊跟随当前已跟人数
traceTotalMarginAmountString累计开仓保证金
traceTotalNetProfitString累计净收益
traceTotalProfitString累计总收益
currentTradingPairsList<String>当前带单 交易对
followerTimeString跟随日期（以初次跟随日期为准）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085