获取我的交易员列表
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders?startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694498173000&pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|pageNo
|String
|否
|当前页号
默认为1.
|pageSize
|String
|否
|查询数量
默认为20条，最大支持50条。
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695812788826,
"data": [
{
"certificationType": "Uncertified",
"traderId": "**********",
"traderName": "x-1111111",
"maxFollowLimit": "1000",
"followCount": "0",
"traceTotalMarginAmount": "1185.3286",
"traceTotalNetProfit": "-744.7362",
"traceTotalProfit": "-698.0210",
"currentTradingPairs": [
"BTCUSDT",
"BTCUSD",
"EOSUSDT",
"ETHUSDT",
"ETHUSD"
],
"followerTime": "1693381832000",
"bgbMaxFollowLimit": "100",
"bgbFollowCount": "0"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|certificationType
|String
|认证类型
uncertified 未认证
certified 已认证
|traderId
|String
|交易员ID
|traderName
|String
|昵称
|maxFollowLimit
|String
|最大可跟人数
|bgbMaxFollowLimit
|String
|bgb特殊跟随最大可跟人数
|followCount
|String
|当前已跟人数
|bgbFollowCount
|String
|bgb特殊跟随当前已跟人数
|traceTotalMarginAmount
|String
|累计开仓保证金
|traceTotalNetProfit
|String
|累计净收益
|traceTotalProfit
|String
|累计总收益
|currentTradingPairs
|List<String>
|当前带单 交易对
|followerTime
|String
|跟随日期（以初次跟随日期为准）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085